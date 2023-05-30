Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,166,400 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the April 30th total of 1,353,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Allegro.eu Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ALEGF opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. Allegro.eu has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $8.59.

Allegro.eu Company Profile

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

