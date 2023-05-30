Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Down 5.8%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.07 and last traded at $17.15. 681,381 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 504,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.89%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, insider Joseph W. Craft III bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $1,860,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,582,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,637,420.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Featured Articles

