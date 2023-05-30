Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALLO opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150,207.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $66,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 341.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

