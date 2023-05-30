Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,737 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $79,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 761,854 shares valued at $30,767,259. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,676,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,733,129. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.31. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $127.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

