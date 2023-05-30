Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,529,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,435,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,634,000 after purchasing an additional 39,384 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,482,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,063,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $126.43. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.51.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 761,854 shares worth $30,767,259. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

