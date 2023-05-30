Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 158,000 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $189,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.75. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $126.43.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 761,854 shares valued at $30,767,259. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.51.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

