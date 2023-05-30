Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.97 and last traded at $37.44. Approximately 376,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,438,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.42.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.31). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 139.14% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. The firm had revenue of $199.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alteryx by 13.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

