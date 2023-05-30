Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.99. 1,696,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,794,002. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $54.37.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

