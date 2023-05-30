Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.50

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.50 and last traded at C$9.10, with a volume of 20280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.33.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.34, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.22. The stock has a market cap of C$327.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.5866667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

