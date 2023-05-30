Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Up 12.8% in May

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 968,600 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 858,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity at Amalgamated Financial

In other Amalgamated Financial news, Director Maryann Bruce acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $29,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,832.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $993,861.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,945,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,873,741.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maryann Bruce acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $29,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,832.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 56,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 196,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAL traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $14.32. 38,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,155. The firm has a market cap of $438.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

