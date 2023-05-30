Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Short Interest Update

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the April 30th total of 461,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Amerant Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

Amerant Bancorp stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $623.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.98. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $31.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

AMTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

In related news, CEO Gerald P. Plush acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,897.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $80,375. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 65,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

