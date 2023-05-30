American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 1,509,525 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,699,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509,525 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $335,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.34. 6,479,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,787,008. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Argus cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

