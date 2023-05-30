American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,583,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Monster Beverage worth $363,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Redburn Partners raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Cfra downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.97.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.60. 1,567,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,924. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.84. The company has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,963 shares of company stock valued at $14,769,549 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

