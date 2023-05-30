American Century Companies Inc. Buys 497,927 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,927 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.41% of American Tower worth $408,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,415,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,345. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.33. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 208.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

