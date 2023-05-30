American Century Companies Inc. Has $585.66 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.57% of MSCI worth $585,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in MSCI by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.50.

MSCI Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $4.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $471.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,842. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $506.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.33. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $379.63 and a one year high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

