American Century Companies Inc. Has $654.66 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,134,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 762,184 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 0.5% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.45% of Zimmer Biomet worth $654,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $126.32. 518,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,692. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

