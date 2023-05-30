American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,345,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,394 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.5% of American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,858,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eisler Capital US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Mastercard by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 143,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,896,000 after buying an additional 18,690 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $6.25 on Tuesday, reaching $368.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $371.23 and its 200 day moving average is $362.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.