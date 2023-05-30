American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,859 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $483,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 20,788.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.93.

SBA Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.54. 409,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,552. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 0.50. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $219.84 and a 1 year high of $356.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.



