American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,648,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,110,977 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Truist Financial worth $544,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. United Bank grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.64. 5,056,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,976,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

