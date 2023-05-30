American Century Companies Inc. Sells 173,912 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,238,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 173,912 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of HDFC Bank worth $426,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HDB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.83. The company had a trading volume of 545,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,333. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.65. The company has a market capitalization of $119.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5935 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

