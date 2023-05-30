American Century Companies Inc. Sells 267,819 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,128,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 267,819 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $513,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.92. 1,652,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.49.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

