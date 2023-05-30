American Century Companies Inc. Sells 437,992 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,850,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 437,992 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.7% of American Century Companies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of NVIDIA worth $855,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 65.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 416,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,084 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,110 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.9 %

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $304.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.73.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $15.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $404.68. 57,400,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,874,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.46, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $419.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.77 and its 200-day moving average is $222.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.