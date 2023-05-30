American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Short Interest Up 7.2% in May

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWKGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $144.68. 102,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

