American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Short Interest Up 7.2% in May

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $144.68. 102,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.