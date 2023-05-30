Amgen Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. In the last seven days, Amgen has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Amgen has a market capitalization of $109.50 million and approximately $2,102.27 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amgen token can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00003060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Amgen

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.9503357 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,037.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

