Analysts Set SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) PT at $5.48

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.17.

Several research firms recently commented on SMRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on SmartRent from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartRent

In other SmartRent news, Director Alana Beard sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,349.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SmartRent Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartRent in the third quarter worth about $72,000. EMG Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 3,329.8% in the fourth quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 587,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 570,595 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 77.9% in the third quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 81,351 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 23.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMRT opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. SmartRent has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $650.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 44.05%. The firm had revenue of $40.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SmartRent will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

