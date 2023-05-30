Analyzing Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Epsilon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Comstock Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Epsilon Energy pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comstock Resources pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Comstock Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy 50.33% 33.53% 27.60% Comstock Resources 39.08% 52.26% 17.72%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Resources 1 9 2 0 2.08

Comstock Resources has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.18%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Epsilon Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy $69.96 million 1.64 $35.35 million $1.41 3.54 Comstock Resources $3.63 billion 0.74 $1.14 billion $5.00 1.94

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy. Comstock Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Epsilon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Epsilon Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States. The Gas Gathering segment represents two other companies operating a natural gas gathering system. The Corporate segment covers corporate and governance functions. The company was founded by Zoran Arandjelovic and John K. Wilson on March 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

