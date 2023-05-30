ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,900 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the April 30th total of 400,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANIP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $45.25. 32,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,123. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.76 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. Equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 648,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 271,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,103,000 after buying an additional 166,850 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $4,466,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 768.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 120,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 419,331 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 95,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

