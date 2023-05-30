ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Short Interest Up 7.1% in May

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,100 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 737,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,292 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 12.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 90,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 322,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

ANSS stock traded up $7.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.54. 222,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,728. ANSYS has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $333.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

