Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AON were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AON. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

AON traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,432. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The firm has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.14. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $338.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

