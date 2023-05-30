Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Short Interest Update

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,700 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the April 30th total of 610,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Arbe Robotics Price Performance

Shares of ARBE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. 281,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,526. The stock has a market cap of $145.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of -0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. Arbe Robotics has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.87.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Arbe Robotics had a negative net margin of 1,420.03% and a negative return on equity of 84.08%. Research analysts predict that Arbe Robotics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBE. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arbe Robotics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arbe Robotics by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 14,555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the first quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.