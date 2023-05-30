Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,446,920.00 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 474,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $1,446,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,159,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,686,008.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Brett Adcock sold 217,336 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $665,048.16.

On Monday, May 22nd, Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $5,603,382.54.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

ACHR stock remained flat at $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,160,020,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

