Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Down 4.1%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) was down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.12. Approximately 152,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,019,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RCUS shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 233.41%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $146,734.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 406,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,507.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after buying an additional 190,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,843,000 after buying an additional 85,778 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

