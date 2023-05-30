Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.98. 908,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,037. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a market cap of $527.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.31. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $19.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ardmore Shipping

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size products and chemical tankers. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers.

