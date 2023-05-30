Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

NASDAQ ARIS opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $554.98 million, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.63. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

Aris Water Solutions Inc is an environmental infrastructure and solutions company which directly helps its customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. Aris Water Solutions Inc is based in HOUSTON.

