Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Hits New 1-Year High at $175.21

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $175.21 and last traded at $172.35, with a volume of 1346960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.41 and its 200-day moving average is $139.26.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.40, for a total value of $276,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,756,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $401,205.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,229.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.40, for a total value of $276,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,946 shares in the company, valued at $11,756,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,130 shares of company stock worth $50,927,557 over the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.