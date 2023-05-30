ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Bought by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 119.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 172,639 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 160,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.34. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $65.76.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

