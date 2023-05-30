Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Ashland has raised its dividend by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Ashland has a payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ashland to earn $6.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $87.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $86.54 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ashland will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at $31,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 33.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,926 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ashland by 106.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after purchasing an additional 154,327 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ashland in the first quarter valued at about $13,756,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland by 26.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,564,000 after purchasing an additional 126,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

