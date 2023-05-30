Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Ashland has raised its dividend by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Ashland has a payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ashland to earn $6.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.
Ashland Stock Performance
NYSE:ASH opened at $87.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $86.54 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at $31,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 33.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,926 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ashland by 106.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after purchasing an additional 154,327 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ashland in the first quarter valued at about $13,756,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland by 26.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,564,000 after purchasing an additional 126,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.
Ashland Company Profile
Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
