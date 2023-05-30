Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Update

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,300 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the April 30th total of 476,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $87.21 on Tuesday. Ashland has a twelve month low of $86.54 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day moving average of $103.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ashland will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ashland

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 403.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 545,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,998,000 after purchasing an additional 436,868 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the first quarter worth approximately $36,640,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 33.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 229.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 355,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 247,651 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.