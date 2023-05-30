Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Update

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,300 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the April 30th total of 476,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Ashland Stock Performance
NYSE:ASH opened at $87.21 on Tuesday. Ashland has a twelve month low of $86.54 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day moving average of $103.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.00.
Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ashland will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 403.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 545,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,998,000 after purchasing an additional 436,868 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the first quarter worth approximately $36,640,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 33.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 229.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 355,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 247,651 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.
Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
