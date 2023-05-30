ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Up 6.4% in May

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 953,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $7.67 on Tuesday, reaching $728.26. 1,383,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,975. ASML has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $747.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $287.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $656.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $631.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 11.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $632,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in ASML by 7.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 175,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

