Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Acquires 1,123 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,561 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604,620 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,576 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,021,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,829,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,943 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.96. 901,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,630. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.15.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

