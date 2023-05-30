Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IVE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.15. The stock had a trading volume of 336,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,578. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.