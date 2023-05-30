Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up 0.8% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.27. 369,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $50.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day moving average is $48.76.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

