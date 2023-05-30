Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 62,312 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,312 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $24,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 236,185.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 33,066 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,183 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

