Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 4,574 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $22,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,092,000 after acquiring an additional 316,210 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,092,000 after acquiring an additional 343,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,220,000 after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,751,000 after buying an additional 669,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,914,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,116,000 after buying an additional 50,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.28. The company had a trading volume of 880,671 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

