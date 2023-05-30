Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $44.80 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,251 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $44,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHD traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.15. 1,537,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,702. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.51. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.