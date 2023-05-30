Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 612,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $86,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after buying an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,703 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,484,000 after acquiring an additional 945,422 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,216,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,874,000 after purchasing an additional 625,064 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance
VTV traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.24. 943,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.33. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
