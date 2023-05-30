Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 166,630 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 471,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,630 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $23,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,871 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,153,000 after buying an additional 2,065,268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,070,000 after buying an additional 2,021,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,331,000 after buying an additional 1,151,261 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.18. 1,995,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,342,476. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

