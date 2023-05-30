Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 30,768 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.0% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $62,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $559,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 184,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,231,000 after acquiring an additional 89,579 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,918,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,461,000 after purchasing an additional 58,789 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.97. 371,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,256. The company has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.15. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

