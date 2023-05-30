Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $182.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,805,472. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.12.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

