Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 5,925 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.5% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,491,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,134,446. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.30.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.